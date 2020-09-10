War on Women Raise “Wonderful Hell” In New Energetic Track

Home News Roy Lott September 10th, 2020 - 10:55 PM

War on Women has released a new song called “Wonderfull Hell” from their upcoming album of the same name. The song provides heavy drums and guitar strings with loud vocals. Take a listen with its accompanying lyric video below. In a press release, member Shawna Porter discusses the inspiration behind the song, feeling exhausted and overwhelmed by the Trump era. “I think it expresses something that a lot of people are feeling. Like, ‘Okay, we had our moment. Now it’s time to get back to work. We can’t let this happen again. We can’t endure another four years of this.”

Wonderful Hell is set for an October 30 release date, with physical issues releasing November 13 via Bridge Nine. is a call to action, even when every step forward feels like it’s met with a landslide back. It is the first War On Women album to feature the band’s current lineup of Potter, Harlan, bassist/vocalist Sue Werner, guitarist/vocalist Jennifer “Jenarchy” Vito and drummer Dave Cavalier.

War on Women formed in 2011, with their debut album Improvised Weapons released in 2012, followed by their self-titled album in 2015 and Capture The Flag in 2018. Capture The Flag included songs “Anarcha,” “YDTMHTL,” featuring Kathleen Hanna, frontwoman for Bikini Kill. Members from the band also recently appeared on Van Halen and Patty Smyth hosted by Two Minutes to Late Night.