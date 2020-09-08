War on Women Announces New Album Wonderful Hell for October 2020 And Shares Teaser Video

Home News Aaron Grech September 8th, 2020 - 12:56 PM

The Baltimore-based feminist hardcore punk outfit War on Women have announced a new studio album Wonderful Hell, which is set to be released on October 30 via Bridge Nine. A trailer for the upcoming album has been released, but there still isn’t an album cover, debut single or track list available as of press time.

This trailer is shot in black and white and shows the band recording and writing songs in a music studio, before revealing the project’s upcoming release date. The clip shows a quick preview of a new track, performed in a hardcore punk style with roaring electric guitar chords and a rousing chorus stating “Lets raise some hell.”

War on Women formed in 2011 and have lyrically tackled abortion rights, access to contraception, rape and online misogyny. The group’s current lineup features Shawna Potter, Brooks Harlan, Jennifer Vito, Suzanne Werner

and Dave Cavalier. Their debut album Improvised Weapons came out in 2012, followed by their self-titled project in 2015 and Capture The Flag in 2018.

Their latest release Capture The Flag was supported by the singles “Anarcha” and “YDTMHTL,” which features Kathleen Hanna, a riot grrl pioneer and frontwoman for Bikini Kill. Members from the band recently appeared on Van Halen and Patty Smyth (not to be confused by punk icon patti Smith) hosted by Two Minutes to Late Night.

“The future is female and War on Women capture that sentiment wholeheartedly, calling out injustices and misconceptions against women while sticking to a brutal hardcore sound that remains catchy throughout Capture the Flag,” mxdwn reviewer Christopher Fastiggi explained.