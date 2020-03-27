Death Angel Drummer Will Carroll Placed On Ventilator Due To Coronavirus

Home News Roy Lott March 27th, 2020 - 10:26 PM

Drummer of Death Angel Will Carroll has now been put on a ventilator after being diagnosed with what may be the coronavirus. It was reported last week that Carroll was placed in an ICU with symptoms related to the virus along with Exodus’ Gary Holt. According to the PRP, Death Angel released an official statement regarding Carroll’s health.

“We’d like to take this opportunity to thank all of you for your overwhelming support, well wishes, and kind words regarding our friend and brother Will Carroll. The messages have reached us and all of his loved ones. We ask that you keep putting that wonderful energy out there for him. It will help all of us, and most importantly Will, to get through all of this. It continued to say “We also ask that at this very sensitive time to also please respect his family’s space and privacy, as well as ours regarding this matter, as we all want the same result…Will’s full recovery as soon as possible.”

What is also known as COVID-19, the deadly virus has affected many, leading to many stay at home-orders in multiple cities and states. Many shows and festivals including Coachella, Stagecoach and Bonaroo have been postponed until the fall while some have been canceled including’s London’s Glastonbury Festival and the most recent being New York’s Governor’s Ball, which was both set to take place in June. It will be stiff competition for these festivals as far as attendance, with many of them being back-to-back weekend. That is also not including festivals that already take place in the fall like Outside Lands, Primavera’s LA edition, and Austin City Limits. While some of these festivals share some headliners and undercard acts, it will be interesting to see how the numbers play out.