Jeff Tweedy Announces New Album Love Is The King for October 2020 Release and Shares New Songs “Guess Again” and “Love Is The King”

September 15th, 2020

Jeff Tweedy of Wilco has announced a new studio album Love Is The King, which is set to be released digitally on October 23 on dBpm Records. The performer has released two new songs in support of the album “Guess Again,” and the title track, “Love Is The King.”

“Guess Again” is a foksy track with jangly guitar chords and a country feel accentuated by the rhythm guitars and up tempo rhythms. The track’s lyrics first describe the hardships Tweedy feels, beforehe becomes thankful for the good fortune he experiences.

“Love Is The King” is a more introspective track, with deeper guitar chords and more restrained vocals that give the song a more varied emotional experience. Lyrically, the song provides a more visceral experience as some hints of pessimism creep through its imagery.

“‘Guess Again’ is a good example of the success I was having at pushing the world away, counting my blessings — taking stock in my good fortune to have love in my life,” Tweedy commented in a press release. “A few weeks later things began to sound like ‘Love Is The King’ — a little more frayed around the edges with a lot more fear creeping in. Still hopeful but definitely discovering the limits of my own ability to self soothe.”

Tweedy’s family recently covered My Bloody Valentine, Link Wray and Neil Young during a live stream appearance. He also donated ssome of his royalties in support of Black Lives Matter organizations. Wilco released Ode to Joy last year.

Love Is The King track list

1. Love Is The King

2. Opaline

3. A Robin or A Wren

4. Gwendolyn

5. Bad Day Lately

6. Even I Can See

7. Natural Disaster

8. Save It For Me

9. Guess Again

10. Troubled

11. Half-Asleep

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried