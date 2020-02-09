Watch Eminem Surprise the Oscars 2020 with Performance of “Lose Yourself”

Home News Ashwin Chary February 9th, 2020 - 8:00 PM

With the crowd in shock, American rapper, Eminem, made a surprise appearance, to perform his song “Lose Yourself” at the 2020 Oscars. Clips from the movie 8 Mile, which starred Eminem himself, were shown to the audience right before he performed, to praise music that has been a part of film.

With his usual style, Eminem appeared with his black hat, black jacket, black pants and his gold chain. During his performance, celebrities were shown rapping and dancing along to the song, as were the live musicians who accompanied Eminem on stage.

The energy he gave off was refreshing, sending smiles to the faces of the audience as he exerted his positive energy. As he concluded his song, the audience erupted with a grand applause and a standing ovation.

Eminem, mini bir orkestra eşliğinde Lose Yourself isimli parçasını seslendirerek, salona enerji getirdi. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/8movIneDMw — Fanzade (@fanzadecom) February 10, 2020

This wasn’t the first of his surprises, as Eminem suddenly dropped newest album, Music to Be Murdered By, earlier last month. The album features 20 tracks, and is heavily dedicated to the call for gun control.