Tame Impala Announces Rescheduled Summer 2021 Tour Dates

Adam Benavides September 29th, 2020

Tame Impala (stage name for Kevin Parker) has announced brand new tour of rescheduled dates from this year to take place in 2021. The new Summer 2021 tour will take the place of the alternative rocker’s 2020 tour, which was scheduled for earlier this year before being canceled due to the ongoing impact from the COVID-19 pandemic. Tame Impala will kick off the 2021 tour next summer in Mexico City on July 22 and wrap up in Miami on October 22 with booked gigs at iconic venues like Chicago’s United Center and The Gorge in Washington along the way.

The nationwide arena tour will be in support of Parker’s fourth full-length studio LP release as Tame Impala entitled Slow Rush, which was put out in February of this year to widespread critical and commercial success. The album is just one part of a prolific year for the rocker, who was also recently nominated for two Billboard Music Awards including Top Rock Album and Top Rock Artist. Together with Oneohtrix Point Never, he also contributed to famed singer The Weeknd’s acclaimed album After Hours earlier this year.

Tame Impala is also coming off a big 2019 having headlining several of the biggest festivals in the music industry including Coachella, Lollapalooza, Primavera and Austin City Limits. The rocker also debuted two new songs on Saturday Night Live and sold out both the Madison Square Garden and the Los Angeles Forum.

The multi-instrumentalist rocker of Australia has been touring the U.S. since 2010 while also releasing three other full-length studio albums with Innerspeaker, Lonerism and Currents. As a writer and record producer, Parker has worked with some of the biggest names in music today, including Mark Ronson, Travis Scott, Kanye West, Lady Gaga and Kendrick Lamar.

Tame Impala 2021 Summer Tour:

07/22/21 – Foro Sol Stadium – Mexico City, MEXICO 07/28/21 – Gila River Arena – Phoenix, AZ 07/30/21 – Pepsi Center – Denver, CO 08/02/21 – Moda Center – Portland, OR 08/04/21 – Rogers Arena – Vancouver, CANADA 08/06/21 – The Gorge – George WA 08/08/21 – Outside Lands Festival – San Francisco, CA 08/12/21 – Toyota Center – Houston, TX 08/13/21 – American Airlines Center – Dallas, TX 08/14/21 – Frank Erwin Center – Austin,TX 09/15/21 – Chase Center, San Francisco, CA 09/17/21 – Life Is Beautiful Festival – Las Vegas, NV 10/04/21 – Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, CANADA 10/05/21 – Little Caesars Arena – Detroit, MI 10/07/21 – United Center – Chicago, IL 10/08/21 – Fiserv Forum – Milwaukee, WI 10/10/21 – Xcel Energy Center – St Paul, MN 10/13/21 – Capital One Arena – Washington DC 10/15/21 – State Farm Arena – Atlanta, GA 10/17/21 – Amway Center – Orlando, FL 10/18/21 – American Airlines Arena- Miami, FL

Photo credit: Kalyn Oyer