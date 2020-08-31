Kevin Parker Buys the Studio Where Tame Impala Recorded Iconic Albums Currents and Innerspeaker

Home News Adam Benavides August 31st, 2020 - 9:14 PM

Multi-instrumentalist Kevin Parker, who is the musical talent behind the psychedelic pop/rock act Tame Impala has purchased the studio where he recorded Tame Impala’s iconic debut album Currents as well as Innerspeaker, which released in 2015. According to an article from Property Observer, the Australian-native purchased the property, aptly known as “Wave House,” with his wife and famed English actress Sophie Lawrence for a reported £1.52 million.

The four-bedroom compound is located around Yallingup, Western Australia, and sits on a 50-acre plot of land that overlooks the Indian Ocean and Leeuwin-Naturaliste National Park. The property also comes with a limestone amphitheater that has a capacity of up to 300 people. The studio property was originally built in the 1980s by American music producer Ken Eichenberg and has seen an array of albums and recording sessions from legendary acts including The Waifs, Fat Freddy’s Drop, Fatboy Slim and the Beastie Boys.

Parker writes, performs, records and produces all of Tame Impala’s music in the recording studio. For his live performances, he tackles lead vocals and guitar alongside a complete touring band consisting of Dominic Simper (guitar, synthesizer), Jay Watson (synthesizer, vocals, guitar), Cam Avery (bass guitar, vocals) and Julien Barbagallo (drums). After much success in Australia with his debut album Currents, Tame Impala hit a breakthrough in the U.S. with their 2012 sophomore LP Lonerism, which went on to receive a GRAMMY Nomination for Best Alternative Music Album.

Earlier this year, Parker released Tame Impala’s highly-anticipated fourth full-length studio album, The Slow Rush. The album debuted to more raving reviews from critics for Parker’s musical talents with NME stating, “Tame Impala’s first album in five years sees them move away from guitars and into mega-pop songwriting. The results are exhilarating.” Most recently, Tame Impala released a new video for The Slow Rush track “Is It True.”

Initially signing with Modular Recordings, Tame Impala now has record deals with Interscope Records in the U.S. and Fiction Records in the U.K.

-Photo credit: Kalyn Oyer