Tame Impala Releases Trippy New Video for “Is It True”

Tame Impala has released a new video for their song “Is It True” from their album The Slow Rush. The album was their highest charting album to date in the U.S. and UK, charting in the top 20 around the world.

The lead single of the album The Slow Rush, “Lost In Yesterday” is number three on alternative radio currently. “The Less I Know The Better” band includes visuals that they use from their live performances in the video that help to emulate the experience of a live show, which can be helpful during the current climate of self isolation.

The music video includes trippy clips of Kevin Parker, the man behind Tame Impala, singing, and also the drums being played. The clips are moving in tie dye and there are psychedelic features of the video that runs in line with the vibe of the song.



“Is It True,” is a song that alludes to the waves of a relationship that Parker is exploring. The lyrics are included in the video so the music video doubles as a lyric video as well. The song has the signature Tame Impala sound that is alternative with a psychedelic element that can bring lovers of the psychedelic movement together. There is a funky beat that stays steady throughout the length of the song.

Tame Impala was scheduled for multiple shows this year before the coronavirus pandemic put a roadblock in the performances of live music. One of the shows that they were scheduled to perform at would have been the Governors ball in New York, which has been cancelled until the ball they can hold next year.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer