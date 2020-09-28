AC/DC Releases Teaser Video on Social Media Following Rumors of Reunion with Brian Johnson and Phil Rudd

Home News Aaron Grech September 28th, 2020 - 2:22 PM

Classic rock outfit AC/DC uploaded and swiftly took down a photo on their website featuring former lead vocalist Brian Johnson and former drummer Phil Rudd , which some fan interpreted as a sign that they would return to the group. The band have since uploaded a teaser video featuring their iconic lightning bolt sign, indicating that they are likely going to make an announcement in the future.

The band’s most recent tour occurred back in 2016, which featured Guns N’ Roses lead vocalist Axl Rose, who took over vocal duties for Johnson. Johnson was forced to leave the group due to tinnitus, which severely impacted his hearing. Johnson’s condition has somewhat improved since his 20016 diagnosis, in 2017 he appeared at a Muse show and was reportedly set to tour with the group as early as last year.

Rudd’s departure from the band stemmed from some legal complications, which included threatening to kill someone and a drug charge. He was eventually sentenced to home detention as a result of these charges and was replaced by Chris Slade. Rudd was a long time member of the outfit, first joining in 1975 and continuing until 1983, before rejoining again in 1994 until his latest departure.

Johnson and Rudd were both spotted at the band’s long time recording studio back in 2018, but it is unknown if they contributed to any recordings. As of now Angus Young remains the only founding member of the group, following the death of his brother Malcolm Young back in 2017.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela