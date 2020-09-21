AC/DC Appear to Have Accidentally Uploaded Photos From Video Shoot Suggesting Singer Brian Johnson and Drummer Phil Rudd Have Rejoined

Home News Aaron Grech September 21st, 2020 - 5:38 PM

AC/DC reportedly uploaded photo from a video shoot suggesting that former lead vocalist Brian Johnson and former drummer Phil Rudd may have rejoined the group. These images were reportedly uploaded to the band’s website, before being quickly taken down. The fan page AC/DC Brasil have since reuploaded the images on social media.

Rudd was let go from the band in 2015 ahead of their Rock or Bust tour due to some legal issues, which included threatening to kill someone and a drug charge. He was eventually sentenced to home detention as a result of these charges and was eventually replaced by Chris Slade. He spent quite a bit of tiome with the outfit however, joining the group in 1975 for their sophomore effort T.N.T. before departing in 1983, and having an over two decade long stint with the group from 1994 until 2015.

Johnson on the other hand was forced to leave due to a near dangerous level of hearing loss four years ago, although did return to the stage in 2017 for a surprise appearance alongside Muse. The band was reportedly set to announce a world tour with Johnson last year, however these plans did not continue. Johnson and Rudd were both spotted at the band’s long time recording studio back in 2018.

This reunion would mark an important event for the group, which lost founding member Malcolm Young back in 2017. His brother, Angus Young, is the only remaining founder member still with the group, although Blabbermouth noted that Cliff Williams, who was part of the group’s lineup from 1977 to 2016, was spotted with the band last year.