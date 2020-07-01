Jesu To Release EP Friday to Coincide with Bandcamp’s No Fees Day

Home News Paige Willis July 1st, 2020 - 5:11 PM

Jesu’s new five track EP’s expected release day has changed. Originally Never was supposed to be released today. The band has since delayed the release until this Friday.

The reason that Jesu has pushed back the release date is because they are waiting for July 3 for the EP to be available on Bandcamp. This Friday July 3 Bandcamp will be having a “No Fees Day” where one hundred percent of the profits will go straight into artists pockets. The deal of Friday July 3 will help artists who’s incomes have been affected by COVID-19.

Justin Broadrick, the bands creator shared about the reasoning for the delay today on twitter.