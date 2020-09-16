Pixies Announces Limited Edition Vinyl Single Featuring Unreleased Songs “Hear Me Out” and Cover of T. Rex’s “Mamba Sun”

Home News Aaron Grech September 16th, 2020 - 11:07 PM

Pioneering alternative rock outfit The Pixies have announced that they will be releasing a new 12″ record featuring the tracks “Hear Me Out” and a cover of the T. Rex song (originally from their 1971 album Electric Warrior) “Mambo Sun.” This special edition record will be pressed on yellow vinyl. According to a press release “Hear Me Out” will feature vocals from bassist Paz Lenchantin.

“‘Hear Me Out’ is about things not turning out the way we hoped, but knowing that it’s going to be ok regardless,” Lenchantin said in a press release. “Black started the melody phrases on an old organ. I loved it right away, so he asked me to take a pass at the lyrics. The song has an evocative melody that inspired the lyrics to come out straight away.”

The group released three unearthed demos from their Beneath The Eyrie LP, “The Good Works of Cyrus,” “Please Don’t Go” and “Chapel Hill.” This LP was released last year and saw the group achieve moderate critical praise, with some outlets considering it their best record since their reformation back in 2004.

The group was formed in 1986 by Black Francis, David Lovering, Joey Santiago and Kim Deal, where they quickly garnered attention out of the late 1980s and 1990s alternative rock boom. The group were lauded for their loud soft dynamics, which would go on to influence a diverse range of rock acts such as Nirvana, Radiohead and Weezer. Deal left the group in 2013, nine years after their reformation, while the group announced the formal arrival of Lenchantin in 2016.

Hear Me Out

Side A:

1. Hear Me Out

2. Mambo Sun

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat