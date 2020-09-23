Stone Roses Ian Brown Doubles Down on COVID-19 Conspiracy Theories, Says “Plandemic” was “Designed and Executed To Make Us Digital Slaves”

Home News Aaron Grech September 23rd, 2020 - 4:31 PM

Ian Brown made headlines last weekend for releasing the lo-fi anti-vax and anti-mask song “Little Seed Big Tree,” but the performers disdain for social distancing policies haven’t ended there. In a series of tweets posted since the release of the song, Brown has doubled down on discrediting COVID-19 research and the medical communities consensus calling it a “plandemic.” In the same tweet, he reiterated his belief that the pandemic was planned (without any evidence) andadded that it was “designed and executed to make us digital slaves.”

THE GREAT RESET the plandemic planned designed and executed to make us digital slaves #factchecker #researchanddestroy — Ian Brown (@ianbrown) September 22, 2020

Brown refuted claims that he was a Conspiracy theorist, before going off against the government and media calling their claims “lies and propaganda.” He then went on to criticize the usage of masks and stated “‘wearing a mask in a pandemic is the correct and sensible thing to do!’ I agree.But what pandemic?”

So im a Conspiracy Theorist HA! a term invented by the lame stream media to discredit those who can smell and see through the government/media lies and propaganda #researchanddestroy — Ian Brown (@ianbrown) September 14, 2020

But IAN ‘wearing a mask in a pandemic is the correct and sensible thing to do!’ I agree.But what pandemic? #researchanddestroy #housearrest — Ian Brown (@ianbrown) September 21, 2020

The performer then paraphrased George Orwell, stating “ALL tyrannies rule through fraud and force but once the FRAUD is exposed they must rely exclusively on FORCE .”

ALL tyrannies rule through fraud and force but once the FRAUD is exposed they must rely exclusively on FORCE George Orwell — Ian Brown (@ianbrown) September 22, 2020

He also quoted the 99.9 percent mortality statistic, which isn’t entirely accurate according to The World Health Organization, due to nuances that exist within these statistics and difficulties receiving data on COVID-19 in some places.

A survival rate of 99.9% and they are into our work life home life social life school life love life garden, back yard your body your wife and kids bodies AND THATS OK? — Ian Brown (@ianbrown) September 23, 2020

Brown’s final sentiments referenced the lack of work for performers due to the shutdown. This type of concern has been echoed by artists such as Van Morrison, who has spoken out against the shutdown, while his anti-mask sentiment appear to be similar to Noel Gallagher, who has spoken out against mask mandates.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat