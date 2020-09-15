Noel Gallagher on Mask Mandates: “I Choose Not To Wear One and If I Get the Virus It’s On Me, It’s Not On Anyone Else”

Home News Aaron Grech September 15th, 2020 - 11:47 AM

Singer-songwriter and former Oasis co-lead vocalist Noel Gallagher recently stated that he chose not to wear a mask in public, stating “There’s too many fucking liberties being taken away from us now,” in an interview with The Matt Morgan Podcast. The video from this podcast has been taken down, but numerous publications such as The Guardian and Consequence of Sound have documented his comments from this interview. Consequence of Sound uploaded the podcast appearance prior to its removal.

“I don’t give a fuck,” Gallagher added according to Consequence of Sound. “I choose not to wear one and if I get the virus it’s on me, it’s not on anyone else. If every other cunt’s wearing a mask I’m not gonna catch it off them, and If I’ve got it then they’re not gonna catch it off me. I think it’s a piss take.”

Consequence of Sound also documented the performer criticizing the use of face masks on public transportation, barber shops and stores. The publication also states that Gallagher admitted to having a “Karen moment” where he claimed to have called on the manager after being refused entry into a store for not wearing a mask. He is not the only musician who has made noticeably controversial statements regarding the virus, classic rock musician Van Morrison recently called reduced-capacity concerts “pseudoscience” earlier this year.

Gallagher has had a busy year, releasing an old Oasis recording, teaming up with several rock notables for a Fleetwood Mac tribute and releasing a new EP.