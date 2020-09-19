Ian Brown of The Stone Roses Shares New Lo-Fi Anti-Mask and Anti-Vax Song “Little Seed Big Tree”

Home News Ariel King September 19th, 2020 - 8:16 PM

The Stone Roses’ Ian Brown has shared a new track which delves into anti-mask and anti-vax rhetoric. “Little Seed Big Tree” features lyrics that critique the lockdowns, which began at the start of the world-wide outbreak of COVID-19. Brown also questions the motivation behind scientists and media discussing the virus.

Brown sings over an electric guitar, the lyrics promoting conspiracy theories about the virus with “Doctor Evil and his needle/Doctor Evil with a masterplan/A false vaccine, like a bad dream/They’ll plant a microchip, every woman, child and man/A plan to chip us all, to have complete control.” Brown describes the masks that the CDC has recommended people to wear as a “muzzle.” Masks have been proven to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, which is an airborne virus. The song also pushes the conspiracy theory that 5G caused the virus, with Brown singing “Geoengineering, making more than patterns in the skies/5G radiation, beamed to Earth from space by satellites.”

Lyrics such as “The scientist and mediatrist/Trying to tell me 2 and 2 is 5” questions the validity of statements made by top scientists and media outlets. He also touches on the conspiracy theory that the virus is a hoax created to cause panic throughout the world with the lyric, “Scuse me while I measure the strategy of tension/My spying manipulation/Psychological operation/The general population, hypnotized right in front of your eyes.” Brown also shared his anti-mask sentiment on Twitter, posting how no one can be forced to wear a mask.

NOBODY IS NO F*CKER TO TELL YOU TO WEAR A MASK — Ian Brown (@ianbrown) September 17, 2020

The United States has had almost 200,000 COVID-related deaths only this week, with 947 deaths and 48,875 new cases reported on September 18. This past week as seen an average of 40,283 new cases per day. Long-term effects of the virus have included heart damage, permanent lung damage and chronic fatigue.

Van Morrison also shared that he will be releasing tracks against the COVID-19 lockdowns, saying that he hopes music venues can re-open and return to full capacity. Noel Gallager, a former member of Oasis, had also made a recent statement that he refuses to wear a mask in public.

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat