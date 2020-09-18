Van Morrison Speaks Out Against COVID-19 Lockdowns on Upcoming Tracks

Home News Maia Anderson September 18th, 2020 - 9:30 PM

Van Morrison is planning to release three songs protesting the COVID-19 lockdowns, according to BrooklynVegan. The three songs will be released in intervals of two weeks and the lyrics make it clear that he is “unhappy with how the government has taken away our personal freedoms,” according to a statement posted on his website.

The first song, “Born To Be Free” is scheduled to be released Sept. 25. “No More Lockdowns” is scheduled to be released Oct. 9 and “As I Walked Out” is to be released Oct. 23.

“I’m not telling people what to do or think, the government is doing a great job of that already,” Morrison said in a statement. “It’s about freedom of choice, I believe people should have the right to think for themselves.”

The lyrics include statements such as “The new normal, is not normal/ It’s no kind of normal at all/ Everyone seems to have amnesia/ Don’t need the government cramping my style/ Give them an inch, they take a mile,” according to BrooklynVegan. He also claims scientists are “making up crooked facts” to “enslave” the population.

The three new songs are a part of his campaign for live music venues to operate with full capacity. Morrison said in August that he feels strongly that the lockdown is in danger of killing live music. He urged musicians to “come forward, stand up, fight the pseudo-science and speak up,” to get live music up and running again.

He has held several socially distanced concerts, but said of them “This is not a sign of compliance or acceptance of the current state of affairs, this is to get my band up and running and out of the doldrums. This is also not the answer going forward. We need to be playing to full capacity audiences going forward.”

Former Oasis co-lead vocalist Noel Gallagher has also recently stated that he won’t wear a mask in public, saying “There’s too many fucking liberties being taken away from us now,” in an interview with The Matt Morgan Podcast.