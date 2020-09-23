Kanye West Says He Plans to Give All G.O.O.D. Music Artists Back 50% Share of Masters

Home News Ariel King September 23rd, 2020 - 5:56 PM

Kanye West said in a recent post on Twitter that he plans to give back the 50 percent share he owns of G.O.O.D. music artist’s masters. The announcement comes in the midst of West’s plans to gain ownership of his own masters from Sony and Universal.

I’m giving all Good music artist back the 50% share I have of their masters — ye (@kanyewest) September 23, 2020

West first founded G.O.O.D. Music in 2014, and has signed several big-name artists, including John Legend, Common, Kid Cudi, Big Sean, Pusha-T and more. Big Sean responded to West’s Tweet and thanked the label founder for promising the return of his masters.

Thank you!!! This would help so much 🙏🏾 https://t.co/6yR3fAKlwB — Sean Don (@BigSean) September 23, 2020

West also shared his plans with tech entrepreneur, Elon Musk, with West posting a screenshot from the two’s conversation onto Twitter. West had been describing the contracts to Musk, with Musk saying “Will you change them? This would be powerful.” West promised to change the contracts now. He also shared a screenshot of the Twitter post where he announced his plan to give back his music shares to artists on the G.O.O.D. label, challenging Universal to match him.

Now let’s have Universal match me pic.twitter.com/ui7D8kyPQR — ye (@kanyewest) September 23, 2020

The Tweet sees West following up with his initial claims that he plans to help not only himself, but all music artists, to regain control of his masters. In a recent interview with Billboard, West said he plans to “help set precedents” and “help develop better royalty portals and deal shapes” so that artists will have more control over their music.