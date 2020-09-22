Fleet Foxes Share New Album Shore Via Full-Album Video

Home News Aaron Grech September 22nd, 2020 - 3:41 PM

Indie folk outfit Fleet Foxes have surprised their new album Shore via Anti-and shared an accompanying film directed by Kersti Jan Werdal, This 55-minute long project (that is looped for nearly 6 hours) was released via YouTube earlier today to coincide with the autumnal equinox, and was recorded using 16 mm film and various open space landscapes and some urban scenes.

The new album hosts 15 songs that showcases the band’s signature folk style while channeling the calm nature of autumn, to signify the beginning of the season. Each of the natural visuals that are present in the film meld in well with each of the song’s gentle sonics.

“I listened to the album while driving, and observationally shot landscapes that I felt resonated with the music, yet also stood on their own,” Werdal explained in a press statement. “The film is intended to co-exist and engage with the album, rather than be in a direct and symbiotic relationship with it.”

This is the latest release from the band following Crack-Up in 2017, which was supported by singles for “I Am All That I Need/Arroyo Seco/Thumbprint Scar” and “Fool’s Errand.” This was a particularly busy year for the group who also released a cover of Tom Petty’s “Don’t Come Around Here No More” and The Electric Lady Session EP for Record Store Day.

This album was recorded and written in various studios in Hudson, New York, Paris, Los Angeles, Long Island City and New York City from September 2018 until September 2020. Production engineer Beatriz Artola assisted with its recording.

Shore track list

1. Wading In Waist-High Water

2. Sunblind

3. Can I Believe You

4. Jara

5. Featherweight

6. A Long Way Past The Past

7. For A Week Or Two: lyrics video HERE

8. Maestranza

9. Young Man’s Game

10. I’m Not My Season

11. Quiet Air / Gioia

12. Going-to-the-Sun Road

13. Thymia

14. Cradling Mother, Cradling Woman

15. Shore

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer