Fleet Foxes Announces Surprise Release of New Album Shore to Coincide with Autumnal Equinox

Indie folk outfit Fleet Foxes are back with a surprise release for their upcoming studio album Shore, which is set to come out tomorrow September 22 via Anti-. This project is accompanied by a 55-minute Super 16mm art film, directed by Kersti Jan Werdal, which is set to debut tomorrow at 6:31 a.m. PT.

The album and film’s release is set to coincide with the autumnal equinox, which signals the beginning of fall. Werdal has done work for a variety of short films, documentaries and art house pictures, in addition to music videos for Dragging an Ox Through Water, Blake Mills and Sam Burton.

Fleet Foxes dropped The Electric Lady Session EP back in 2017 in honor of record store day. Recorded at the legendary studio in New York City, the EP featured live performances of four tracks from their last studio album release Crack-Up, another 2017 release. This project was backed by singles for “I Am All That I Need/Arroyo Seco/Thumbprint Scar” and “Fool’s Errand.” That same year saw the band tackle Tom Petty’s Don’t Come Around Here No More.”

“When Crack-Up finally reaches its titular end, listeners are left gratified by all the sounds and sights of the past 56 minutes,” mxdwn reviewer Melissa Daniels explained. “True, they may not be completely upended like they were by the work of Helplessness Blues, but there’s something authentic and realized enough going on in here that it might touch more people, or expand the band’s audience by breaking free of a trend and time.”

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer