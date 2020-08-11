Dinosaur Jr. To Play Socially-Distanced Outdoor Show and Drive-In Show in September 2020

Home News Aaron Grech August 11th, 2020 - 7:35 PM

Rock outfit Dinosaur Jr. are set to play a socially-distanced outdoor performance and a drive-in performance this September in Connecticut and New Hampshire respectively. The first performance will take place at South Farms in at South Farms in Morris, Connecticut as a socially-distanced event, while the drive-in show will take place the following day, September 12, at the Cheshire Fairgrounds in Swanzey, New Hampshire.

The event at South Farms will be held on a 8’x8′ grid, separated by 9’x8′ social distancing spaces on each side, spread across the 10 acre farm. Hand sanitizer will be dispersed throughout the venue, with masks required when entering, exiting and walking around the venue to restrooms or concession areas, Masks will not be required within these guest grids, which can accommodate two guests. Tickets for this event, which will have a pre-sale this Tuesday from 10 a.m. to Thursday at 10 p.m., can be purchased here.

The drive-in show one ticket passes, which allows a car to enter the grounds with up to five people present. Guests are restricted to the area around their car only, but they won’t have to wear masks while within the vehicle. Masks are required when going into the restrooms however. Info regarding tickets for this event can be found here.

Grace Potter is set to have a show at South Farms later this month. The band’s J. Mascis teamed up with Kevin Shields of My Bloody Valentine last year during a performance for Camp Fuzz. Mascis’ heavy metal outfit Witch toured last year.

Tour Dates:

9/11 South Farms – Morris, CT

9/12 Cheshire Fairgrounds – Swanzey, NH

Photo Credit: Marisa Rose Ficara