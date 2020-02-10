Kirk Windstein Says Crowbar Has Eight Songs for 2020 Album

Home News Ashwin Chary February 10th, 2020 - 9:38 PM

Kirk Windstein of American sludge metal band, Crowbar, has announced in an interview on Full Metal Jackie’s weekend radio show that the band is recording their eighth song on their upcoming album, making it their 12th record to date. The album is set to have 10 songs.

“We’re already working on song eight,” said Windstein. “So, we’re actually ahead of schedule at this point, which is a good feeling. We can take our time on the final two songs, which we have a lot of riffs for it, but they still need to be written.”

In addition to this album, Windstein has recently released his debut solo album, Dream in Motion, earlier this year. Windstein also confirmed he will be rejoining the heavy metal supergroup, Down, for their 25 anniversary tour for their debut album, NOLA.

The release date for Crowbar’s upcoming album is unknown. There has also been no information on a tour to support the forthcoming album.