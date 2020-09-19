Brian Eno Announces New Album Film Music 1976-2020 Featuring Songs From Dune, Heat, Trainspotting, The Lovely Bones and More for November 2020 Release

Home News Alex Limbert September 19th, 2020 - 4:36 PM

English ambient musician Brian Eno announced an upcoming album titled Film Music 1976-2020 due out in digital streaming and download formats on Nov. 13 and in double vinyl and CD formats on Jan. 22, 2021. The album’s content includes five decades of Eno’s compositions and seven previously unreleased tracks. According to a press release “Film Music 1976 – 2020 is a long-awaited album that finally brings together seventeen of Eno’s most recognizable film and television compositions, a perfect introduction to this enormous body of work.”

Eno got his start scoring for film in 1970 with the soundtrack from Berlin Horse. After a half-decade long break, his next score came in 1976 in Land Of The Minotaur AKA The Devil’s Men. After that, Eno created a lot of work including hundreds of his pieces used in films, documentaries, and television programs, including over 20 scores for some of the most-respected directors in the world.

Eno has collaborated with many artists over the years, most notably with David Bowie, Talking Heads, U2 and Coldplay, but also with artists such as Daniel Lanois, Laurie Anderson, Grace Jones, Slowdive, Karl Hyde, James, Kevin Shields and Damon Albarn. Mxdwn recently reported on a collaboration that Eno did this year with John Cale and Jah Wobble.

Film Music 1976-2020 can be preorder here.

Film Music 1976 ~ 2020 Track-list

1. “Top Boy (Theme)” from Top Boy – Series 1, directed by Yann Demange, 2011

2. “Ship In A Bottle” from The Lovely Bones, directed by Peter Jackson, 2009

3. “Blood Red” from Francis Bacon’s Arena, directed by Adam Low, 2005

4. “Under” from Cool World, directed by Ralph Bakshi, 1992

5. “Decline And Fall” from O Nome da Morte, directed by Henrique Goldman, 2017

6. “Prophecy Theme” from Dune, directed by David Lynch, 1984

7. “Reasonable Question” from We Are As Gods, directed by David Alvarado / Jason Sussberg, 2020

8. “Late Evening In Jersey” from Heat, directed by Michael Mann, 1995

9. “Beach Sequence” from Beyond The Clouds, directed by Michelangelo Antonioni, 1995

10. “You Don’t Miss Your Water” from Married to the Mob, directed by Jonathan Demme, 1988

11. “Deep Blue Day” from Trainspotting, directed by Danny Boyle, 1996

12. “The Sombre” from Top Boy – Series 2, directed by Jonathan van Tulleken, 2013

13. “Dover Beach” from Jubilee, directed by Derek Jarman, 1978

14. “Design as Reduction” from Rams, directed by Gary Hustwit, 2018

15. “Undersea Steps” from Hammerhead, directed by George Chan, 2004

16. “Final Sunset” from Sebastiane, directed by Derek Jarman, 1976

17. “An Ending (Ascent)” from For All Mankind, directed by Al Reinert, 1989