Brian Eno To Reissue Collaborative Albums with John Cale and Jah Wobble

Legendary artist Brian Eno is best known for coining the term and popularizing the genre of ambient music, in addition to his numerous contributions to rock and pop, while maintaining an impressive roster of collaborators including David Bowie, Talking Heads and U2. The performer is now set to reissue two of his 1990s collaborative efforts, Wrong Way Up with John Cale and Spinner with Jah Wobble, which are set to arrive on August 21 via All Saints Records.

Each of these records will be expanded, with bonus tracks, writings and interviews from Eno and Wobble packaged alongside these upcoming reissues. This will be the first time in 15 years that these projects have been available as a physical release, while the upcoming date celebrates the 30th anniversary of the Cale album and the 25th anniversary of the Wobble album. Check out the trailer for this reissue below.

Wrong Way Up is known for taking influences from Eno and Cale’s respective careers, blurring the lines between electronic, prog-rock and art rock into an alternative pop style record that is unique and experimental without being inaccessible. Spinner was an entirely instrumental outing by Eno and Wobble, which was reportedly intended to be a soundtrack film.

Eno released a track titled “Everything’s On the Up With the Tories,” last December, which was a pop song aimed at the British conservative party. The artist teamed up with legendary dub performer Lee “Scratch” Perry last year for “Here Come the Warm Dreads” a dub song showcasing both artist’s talents.