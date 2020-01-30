Noel Gallagher Announces New Blue Moon Rising EP for March 2020 Release and Shares New Video for “Blue Moon Rising”

Home News Ashwin Chary January 30th, 2020 - 6:27 PM

English singer and songwriter, Noel Gallagher, dropped his new single “Blue Moon Rising,” on Jan. 30. Simultaneous to the announcement, Gallagher has also announced the release date for his upcoming EP, Blue Moon Rising, as Mar. 6, 2020.

As the song begins, a heavy bass is heard with a mysterious beat accompanying it. A woman is dancing on a purple-lit stage, looking towards a man who is fixing is eyes upon her.

Gallagher starts singing, as the scene changes, the camera fixes at Gallagher’s serious expression as he’s speaking to several other man. The upbeat, yet enigmatic song makes the listener feel electric; the shallow beats are mixed perfectly with Gallagher’s rough voice.

The man dancing with the woman cannot contain his excitement as he leaves the club with her, she guides him down the stairs, as the man is struggling to stand straight. It is at this point the song is in full swing, Gallagher’s voice harmonizes with the synth, as the beat lifts his voice, reaching another platform.

“Cause you make me feel electric,” Gallagher sings. “Beauty and truth is hard to find, to sum up the bleeding.”

The woman leads the man into the area with Gallagher and his men, at the end of the song. Fear and confusion filled his eyes, as she walked off screen, ending the song.

Blue Moon Rising will feature three brand-new tracks, along with two mixes of “Blue Moon Rising.” Gallagher is also set to play at the O2 Apollo on Mar. 24-25, in Manchester, and at Royal Albert Hall on Mar. 27 as part of the Teenage Cancer Trust, in London.

Blue Moon Electric Track List: