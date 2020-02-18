Fu Manchu Announces Spring 2020 30th Anniversary Tour Dates

Home News Drew Feinerman February 18th, 2020 - 3:20 PM

SoCal stoner rock band Fu Manchu has announced their 30th Anniversary 2020 Spring tour. The band will begin on April 27th at the Rebel Lounge in Phoenix, Arizona, and will not finish up until December 12th at the Casbah in San Diego, California.

“It’s hard to believe that Fu Manchu has been making music for 30 years,” states founding singer/guitarist Scott Hill. “We can’t wait to get on the road this year to celebrate and to play some new songs, some old songs and some new old songs. Thanks to our fans who make this all possible.”

The band originally got their start in the mid 1980’s playing in the underground music scene at Palm Desert. Playing for crowds being powered by generators, Fu Manchu would eventually find themselves headlining massive tours both in America and abroad. The band successfully found their niche, and have enjoyed a successful career spanning 12 studio albums, their most recent being their 2018 work Clone of the Universe. The band made their most recent live appearance as Los Angeles’ The Power Of The Riff, a huge celebration of hard rock that occurred in August 31st of last year.

Check out the official tour flyer, as well as the tour dates and locations, below:

FU MANCHU Tour Dates:

4/27 – Phoenix, AZ – Rebel Lounge

4/30 – Austin, TX – Barracuda

5/1 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

5/2 – Houston, TX – The Secret Group

5/5 – Durham, NC – Motorco Music Hall

5/6 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

5/7 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom

5/9 – Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts

5/10 – Boston, MA – The Sinclair

5/12 – Cleveland, OH – Grog Shop

5/13 – Chicago, IL – Bottom Lounge

5/16 – Denver, CO – The Gothic Theatre

6/13 – Netphen-Deuz, DE – Freak Valley Festival (SOLD OUT)

6/14 – Hamburg, DE – Gruenspan

6/16 – Haarlem, NL – Patronaat

6/17 – Paris, FR – Le Cabaret Sauvage

6/20 – Vitoria, ES – Azkena Rock Festival

6/21 – Dessel, BE – Graspop Metal Meeting

6/22 – Strasbourg, FR – La Laiterie

6/24 – Milan, IT – Santeria

6/25 – Lausanne, CH – Les Docks

6/26 – Wiesbaden, DE – Schlachthof

6/27 – Munich, DE – Backstage

8/11 – San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall

8/13 – Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theatre

8/14 – Seattle, WA – Neumos

8/15 – Vancouver, BC – The Imperial

8/18 – San Jose, CA – The Ritz

9/24 – Manchester, UK – Academy

9/25 – London, UK – Shepherd’s Bush Empire

9/26 – Glasgow, UK – Garage

9/28 – Dublin, IE – Button Factory

9/29 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Institute 2

10/1 – Esch, LU – KUFA

10/2 – Pratteln, CH – Up In Smoke Festival

10/4 – Copenhagen, DK – Pumpehuset

10/5 – Gothenburg, SE – Pustervik

10/6 – Oslo, NO – Rockefeller

10/7 – Stockholm, SE – Nalen

10/9 – Berlin, DE – Festsaal

10/12 – Karlsruhe, DE – Substage

10/13 – Eindhoven, NL – Effenaar

10/14 – Brussels, BE – AB

11/7 – Los Angeles, CA – The Troubadour

11/14 – Costa Mesa, CA – The Wayfarer

12/12 – San Diego, CA – The Casbah

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat