Chuck D, KRS One, Rakim, Kurtis Blow and More To Play Hip Hop 4 Peace Live Stream

Some of the most prominent voices in old school hip hop such as Rakim, KRS One, Kurtis Blow, Chuck D of Public Enemy and Sir Mix-A-Lot will be taking part in the Hip Hop 4 Peace live streams on Monday, September 21. This event is organized by the Bronx’s Universal Hip Hop Museum in honor of the 7th International Day of Peace. This event will take place at 7 p.m. ET on YouTube.

According to the museum, this event is to highlight “truth to power” and the many struggles marginalized communities have faced due to a painful history and systemic racial injustice. The event will also honor the sociopolitical activism that many hip hop artists have taken part of.

“Hip Hop was created as an artful mechanism through which those who were disenfranchised, marginalized, and underrepresented could speak truth to power and effectuate meaningful change in communities of color,” the museum writes. ” Peace and knowledge are guiding principles of Hip Hop as demonstrated by the ‘Stop the Violence’ movement, the Hip Hop Proclamation of Peace, and the sociopolitical activism of many Hip Hop artists. Composed from the notes of racial injustice and melodies of audible pain, Hip Hop has used music to bring about greater understanding and radical change.”

In addition to the artists mentioned, Roxanne Shante, Ayo & Teo, O.T. Genasis, MC Sha-Rock, Nasty C, M.anifest, The Lucas Brothers, Royce 5’9”, Chubb Rock, Arianna Puello, Momentum Crew, Mastafive, Medusa, SINGLTN, Nhandi and DJ Spark will also host performances, Blow will be releasing a music video King of Humanity in honor of the late Representative John Lewis, while Klondike Blonde will debut a video for “Better.”

Blow and Chuck D recently made an appearance at the Hip Hop Loves NY benefit earlier this year. Public Enemy released a new music video for “State of The Union (STFU)” in June and dropped a track “Food As A Machine Gun” in April.

