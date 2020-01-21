Alicia Keys Announces Summer 2020 ALICIA – The World Tour Dates

Home News Drew Feinerman January 21st, 2020 - 5:19 PM

Pop icon Alicia Keys has announced has announced her upcoming world tour ALICIA, and has released the tour dates and locations. The tour will come following the release of Keys’ upcoming album ALICIA that is set to drop on March 20th of this year, and will hit major cities around the world including London, Paris, Berlin, Atlanta, Toronto, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and more.

ALICIA will be Keys’ 7th studio album since her first album release in 2001. The single released for the album, “Underdog,” was a huge hit among critics, and became the most added song at US Top 40 Radio upon its release. Other singles “The Machine” and “Show Me Love” sat at number 1 on the Billboard Adult R&B Songs airplay char for a record setting 11 straight weeks.

Check out the official tour flyer, cover art, and the official tour dates and locations below:

Tour dates:

6/5 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

6/7 – Manchester, UK – Manchester Arena

6/8 – Birmingham, UK – Birmingham Arena

6/10 – London, UK -The O2

6/12 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis

6/14 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclaycard Arena

6/16 – Stockholm, Sweden – Ericsson Globe

6/17 – Oslo, Norway – Spektrum

6/19 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena

6/20 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

6/25 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena

7/1 – Paris, France – Accorhotels Arena

7/4 – Madrid, Spain – WiZink Center

7/7 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

7/9 – Bordeaux, France – Arkéa Arena

7/11 – Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg – Rockhal

7/14 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

7/17 – Mannheim, Germany – SAP Arena

7/18 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion

7/20 – Krakow, Poland – Tauron Are

7/28 – Jacksonville, FL- Daily’s Place

7/30 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park

8/2 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

8/4 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheater

8/5 – Baltimore, MD – MECU Pavilion

8/7 – Washington, DC – The Theater at MGM National Harbor

8/9 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia

8/11 – Boston, MA – Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

8/14 – New York, NY- Radio City Music Hall

8/16 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

8/18 – Detroit, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hill

8/19 – Cincinnati, OH – PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center

8/21 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

8/25 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

8/26 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

8/27 – Denver, CO – Bellco Theatre

8/30 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater

8/31 – Vancouver, BC – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

9/2 – Portland, OR – Theatre of the Clouds at Moda Center

9/4 – San Fransisco, CA – The Masonic

9/8 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre

9/11 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

9/12 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre (Comerica Theater)

9/15 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Center at Sugar Land

9/16 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

9/19 – Orlando, FL – Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

9/20 – Tampa, FL – Hard Rock Event Center

9/22 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Live Arena