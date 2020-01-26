Alicia Keys and Boyz II Men Pay Tribute to Kobe Bryant with “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye” Performance at 2020 Grammy Awards

Home News Drew Feinerman January 26th, 2020 - 6:20 PM

R&B icons Alicia Keys and Boyz II Men paid tribute to the late Kobe Bryant with a performance of “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday” at the 2020 Grammys, according to Variety.

Keys, the host of the event, opened the show with a soft reflection: “Earlier today, Los Angeles, America, and the whole wide world lost a hero. And we’re literally standing here heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built.” She was then joined onstage by Boys II Men, as they broke into their surprise performance in honor of the NBA superstar.

Kobe Bryant was killed earlier today, along with his daughter, Gianna, and eight others, in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. Tributes and messages to the Bryant family came pouring in immediately from athletes, artists, musicians and politicians, and hundreds of fans gathered outside the Staples Center, the site of the 2020 Grammys, to honor the life of Kobe Bryant, who was beloved in the Los Angeles area, and admired by all for his work ethic.

Check out Alicia Keys’ moving opening tribute to Kobe Bryant at the 2020 Grammy Awards below: