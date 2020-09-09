Rodrigo y Gabriela Share New Song “Electric Soul” from Upcoming Live Album

Home News Adam Benavides September 9th, 2020 - 6:45 PM

GRAMMY-Award winning guitar virtuosos Rodrigo y Gabriela have shared a new live track “Electric Soul,” which will appear on the duo’s upcoming live album METTAVOLUTION LIVE. The live record will be a 13-track double-album collection, made up of performances from the pair’s 2019 METTAVOLUTION World Tour and release October 2 on the Rubyworks/ATO label.

The guitar duo debuted the new track today with a corresponding Q&A with American Songwriter magazine. The instrumental track begins with a melodic back-and-forth arrangement of the two classically-trained acoustic guitarists before crescendoing into an invigorating and thumping finale of uptempo chord progressions and layered riffs. The song perfectly plays out both musician’s talents, which come off all the more powerful as a live performance.

Discussing the new track, the pair said the music of “Electric Soul” and the collective live album capture their greatest efforts as musicians. “Hearing this recording is to be able to reconnect with our marvelous fans from our live gigs during 2019, the year we got to promote our METTAVOLUTION album all over the world” said Rodrigo y Gabriela. “That was the very moment we felt truly complete as artists and musicians.”

The pair announced the album back in July to much excitement as they simultaneously released a soul-shaking, 20-minute live acoustic cover of the classic 1971 Pink Floyd song “Echoes.” The Mexico-natives were planning to spend 2020 on a second leg of their METTAVOLUTION tour but have instead been staying busy with performances on NPR Tiny Desk (Home) and their daily Lumbini Sessions, which sees them share reimagined covers of artists ranging from Billie Eilish and Dua Lipa to Dave Brubeck and Van Morrison.

According to a press release, Rodrigo y Gabriela also recently launched their new Patreon site, “Where they will be sharing previously unreleased tracks, new Patreon-only audio and video, plus regular AMAs, Metta talks, exclusive merchandise offers and more.” METTAVOLUTION is available for pre-order now in double-vinyl, double-CD and digital formats.