Cold Waves Announces The 2020 “Lost Weekend” Virtual Experience Featuring Appearances from Meat Beat Manifesto, Chris Connelly and More

Home News Ariel King September 4th, 2020 - 6:03 PM

Cold Waves have announced a virtual music festival for this year’s “Lost Weekend,” with a lineup that includes Meat Beat Manifesto, Chris Connelly, The Young Gods, Ash Code, Severed Heads and many more. The online music festival will take place on September 18-20, and will start at 7 p.m. CT each night. “Lost Weekend” will be free for viewers, with opportunities to donate occurring throughout the festival’s live stream. The festival’s Twitch stream will be available here.

Full details regarding programing for the festival will be revealed on September 10, on the “Car Con Carne” show with James VanOsdol. Cold Waves have also announced that the in-person festival has been rescheduled for September 24-26, 2021. Proceeds from the festival donations will go towards benefiting Metro Chicago Staff and Darkest Before Dawn, in support of The Nightlife Industry.

“Regardless of the current struggles our industry family and friends are enduring, we realize how much Cold Waves means to so many people every September, since Jamie Duffy’s passing in 2012 that inspired it all,” the festival’s founder, Jason Novak, said in a press statement. “We felt the need to do something, anything, to try and connect this passionate fan base during our ‘lost weekend,’ and we are grateful to the artists who contributed in such a dark time. Hopefully there is enough goodwill and gas in the tank left to generate some fundraising revenue for the Metro staff and Darkest Before Dawn, as we all continue to fight to save our industry.”

The festival’s kick-off party will begin on Friday, September 18, with September 19 being the festival’s main event. The festival’s closing ceremonies will occur on Sunday, September 20. Cold Waves will also be releasing an exclusive, limited edition compilation album made of songs from the festival’s alumni. The album will include Stabbing Westward’s cover of the Cure’s song, “Burn.” Cold Waves will be selling a limited CD pressing of the album via their website and Cracknation Records’ Bandcamp page.

The 2020 installment of the music festival was initially announced back in February, with the festival having to be postponed due to COVID-19. Previous installments of the festival have included Test Dept, PIG and Pop Will Eat Itself headlining 2019’s Chicago festival, with Pop Will Eat Itself also performing at the Cold Waves in New York City and Los Angeles that same year.

Stabbing Westward’s Christopher Hall joined Deathline International, Jello Biafra, John Fryer and more for a cover of “Troops of Tomorrow” last month. Fryer also produced Stabbing Westward’s most recent album, Wasteland, which had been the group’s first in almost 20 years.

Meat Beat Manifesto released their most recent album, Opaque Couche, in 2019, with the album named after “the world’s ugliest color.” The album included the single “Pin Drop.”