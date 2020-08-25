Kanye West Sued By MyChannel Over Alleged Violation Of Contract Resulting in Unpaid Work

Home News Tristan Kinnett August 25th, 2020 - 10:18 PM

E-commerce company MyChannel is suing Kanye West and his Yeezy Apparel company for breach of contract and unpaid work. He allegedly promised them that he’d invest $10 million into the company before walking away and passing off their technology as his own.

According to the lawsuit, the promise of his partnership caused them to relocate the company from Pennsylvania to California and then relocate again to Illinois. Even with MyChannel present in business meetings, West reportedly referred to them as YZY Tech and claimed their technology to be his idea. In the lawsuit, they claim that after West walked from their talks of partnership, they noticed a plagiarized version of their technology being used to better sell merchandise in West’s Sunday Service videos

Allegedly, MyChannel had already done $7 million of work for Yeezy Apparel that they never got paid for. Their partnership agreement was made as an oral agreement, and West’s failure to hold up his side of the deal prevented MyChannel from making millions of dollars in addition to making up the money they invested in the company on West’s urging. They also say he broke a non-disclosure agreement by stealing the ideas for their e-commerce technology.

MyChannel is calling for a trial by jury and suing for damages. Kanye West and Yeezy Apparel have yet to comment or share their side of the story.