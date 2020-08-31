Idles Gives The Beatles’ “Helker Skelter” and The Strokes’ “Reptilia” a Hardcore Twist In Live Stream Performance

Home News Aaron Grech August 31st, 2020 - 6:26 PM

Idles have been one of the louder post-punk inspired outfits to come out over the past decade, which was on full display during their recent live streamed performances at the legendary Abbey Road Studios over the weekend. During this live stream the group covered The Beatles’ “Helter Skelter” from their 1968 classic The White Album and The Strokes’ “Reptilia” from their 2003 release Room on Fire. This performance also marked the live debut of their unreleased song “Kill Them With Kindness.”

This take on “Helter Skelter” is a noisey and somewhat discordant take on the track with screeching guitar chords, overblown bass and riotous vocals that turn up the frenzy present on the original to Manson-like extremes.

“Reptilia” is tackled with a similar style, but with a more stripped down instrumental, as a lone distorted guitar or a bass is shown taking up the bulk of the cover’s sound alongside an anthemic drum beat. The end of the song goes out with a flurry of hard hitting instruments however, as the drums bass and guitars gradually build up together before a sudden stop.

“Kill Them With Kindness” is a charged punk throwback, with anthemic vocals from frontman Joe Talbot and punchy guitar chords that put the listener into a bit of a groove. The guitars venture into catchy solos during some parts, while the bass and drums keep a steady tempo throughout the song.

Idles upcoming studio album Ultra Mono, will be out on September 25 via Partisan. The group released music videos for “A Hymn” and “Model “Village” and teamed up with The Streets for “None Of Us Are Getting Out Of This Life Alive” earlier this year.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer