The Streets and Idles Team Up for Biting New Song “None Of Us Are Getting Out Of This Life Alive”

The Streets and Idles are a surprising but fitting match on their new collab, “None Of Us Are Getting Out Of This Life Alive”. The song debuted on The Streets’ full-length release of the same name, which came out on July 10th, 2020 via Island Records. Now, The Streets have dropped a music video for it, featuring the man behind The Streets, Mike Skinner, and Idles frontman Joe Talbot.

The pair are pictured singing in front of backgrounds with puffy white clouds, sunset-colored oranges and deep purples. They lounge against nice cars, drive a golf-cart, and drag some sort of giant gold snake along as they react to the thought that no matter what kind of life one leads, “None of us are getting out of this life alive”. The emphasis of the song and video is on the lyrics, so the activity is pretty minimal.

This existential subject matter is pulled together by the sort of restlessness that can only come from a riff-heavy, high-energy track geared towards head-banging. The hook’s as simple as they come, but the repetition works to its advantage in making it catchy. Both artists have thick UK accents that compliment how sharp the beat feels.

The Streets collaborated with different artists on each track of this mixtape. These artists are all MC’s and musicians that Skinner has been inspired by lately, and pull the tape above what it would’ve been were it just the 40-year old MC on his own. Most of the features aren’t as interesting pairs as The Streets and Idles, but Tame Impala brings some more star power with the opening track, “Call My Phone Thinking I’m Doing Nothing Better”. That song also got a music video, as well as the other singles “I Wish You Loved You As Much As You Love Him,” featuring Donae’o & Greentea Peng, and “Falling Down” featuring Hak Baker.

Idles have plans for a full-length 2020 album of their own, Ultra Mono, due in September via Partisan. The singles promoting it are similarly aggressive, but vocally different enough with their shouted melodies and Talbot’s knack for great hooks.