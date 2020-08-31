Bjork Pushes Live Concert Series to 2021 Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Home News Adam Benavides August 31st, 2020 - 7:34 PM

Iconic Icelandic singer Björk has announced she will be pushing back her live concert series Björk Orkestral in her home country’s capital to early 2021 after it was rescheduled for this fall. The four dates originally set for Reykjavík’s famed Harpa Hall in August and September are now slated for January and February of next year.

The concert series was initially announced to begin on August 9 after Iceland at the time was celebrating an incredibly successful response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, largely due to immense social cooperation and taking advantage of living on a remote, isolated island. However, by the end of July, positive cases of the virus increased after the government eased restrictions and Bjork delayed the festival to begin on August 29. As the virus has continued to persist, Bjork and event sponsor Iceland Airwaves decided to push the festival back to early next year.

“The concert series Björk Orkestral – Live from Reykjavík in Harpa which had recently been rescheduled, has been postponed to 2021,” read a joint statement from the two parties. “The new dates are January 17th, 24th, 31st and February 7th. This is because we can’t trust that the newly imposed restrictions will be be lifted in time for the shows and we always want to prioritize the health and safety of our guests and staff.”

Event organizers also announced that tickets to the event already purchased by fans will be honored. Additionally, fans who wish to receive a refund have until this Thursday, September 3, to put in a request for their money back and can do so by emailing the ticket seller at midasala@harpa.is.

The shows originally scheduled for August 29 and September 7 will now take place on January 17 and February 7, respectively. Both of those concerts will feature the chamber ensemble of the Iceland Symphony Orchestra, directed by Bjarni Frímann Bjarnason. Additionally, the concert originally scheduled for September 19 has been moved to January 24 and will feature the Hamrahlíð choir, conducted by Þorgerður Ingólfsdóttir. Finally, the September 13 show featuring Björk and brass from the Iceland Symphony Orchestra has been moved to January 31.