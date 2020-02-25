Against Me! and Baroness Announce Spring 2020 Co-Headlining Tour Dates

Home News Aaron Grech February 25th, 2020 - 10:00 AM

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat

Veteran punk act Against Me! will be joined by heavy metal band Baroness for an upcoming spring co-headlining tour this year, which will feature support from Stef Churra, Destroy Boys and Drug Church. This tour will kick off in Holyoke, Massachusetts at the Gateway City Arts venue on March 11th and will wrap up in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania at the Sherman Theatre on May 30th.

Against Me! held their massive “2 Nights / 4 Records / 48 Songs” tour last fall, which saw them support their four studio albums A Former Clarity, New Wave, White Crosses and Transgender Dysphoria Blues, which were performed in their entirety. They had previously announced this tour earlier this year, although they did it without mentioning Baroness as the co-headliner for their upcoming May tour dates.

The band’s frontwoman Laura Jane Grace released her own studio album titled Bought to Rot via Bloodshot Records back in 2018, alongside her band the Devouring Mothers. This group is also composed of Against Me! drummer Atom Willard and bassist Marc Hudson.

Baroness released their studio album Gold & Grey last year which featured the songs “Throw Me An Anchor,” “Seasons” and “Borderlines.” The band recently debuted a new acoustic song titled “Cold Blooded Angels” which was filmed near the town of Albany, California.

“Their continued growth shows their adaptability and willingness to keep going, even with multiple changes,” mxdwn reviewer Erin Winans explained. “Continuing with their trend of naming their albums after colors, Gold & Grey is the band’s fifth full-length album and is one of their best yet.”

Tour Dates:

5/1 – Detroit, MI – Majestic Theater

5/2 – Grand Rapids, MI – Intersection ^

5/3 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave / Eagles Club

5/5 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue ^

5/6 – Lawrence, KS – Liberty Hall ^

5/7 – Omaha, NE – Slowdown ^

5/8 – Fort Collins, CO – Washington’s ^

5/10 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory Concert House ^

5/11 – Seattle, WA – Showbox ^

5/12 – Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre ^

5/13 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theatre ^

5/15 – San Francisco, CA – Regency Ballroom ^

5/16 – Los Angeles, CA – The Novo #

5/17 – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory OC #

5/19 – Phoenix, AZ – The Pressroom #

5/20 – Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater #

5/22 – Dallas, TX – The HiFi Dallas #

5/23 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall #

5/24 – San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theater #

5/26 – Nashville, TX – Brooklyn Bowl #

5/27 – Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom #

5/29 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore #

5/30 – Stroudsburg, PA – Sherman Theater #

^ – Destroy Boys supporting

# – Drug Church supporting

