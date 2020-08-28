Groove Armada Goes Retro in New Track “Lover 4 Now” Featuring Todd Edwards

Home News Roy Lott August 28th, 2020 - 2:43 AM

Groove Armada

UK based group Groove Armada have released their groovy, retro filled track “Lover 4 Now” featuring Todd Edwards. The song will be featured on the duos upcoming album Edge of the Horizon, releasing October 2. It also serves as the follow up to the previously released single “Get Out On The Dancefloor” with its accompanying music video containing fans worldwide dancing to the track and included cameos from actress Rose McGowan, Brit singer Sophie Ellis Bextor and UK drag star Davina De Campo.

As described in a press release, “Lover 4 Now” is a jovial ode to Ibiza sunsets and fleeting summer romances. It has also received the music video treatment, an animated one showcasing a dog named Mio and Cosmo the cat searching for each other after finding one another on the internet, much like the process of online dating.

The film was animated and directed by New York’s Fons Schiedon, who discussed the inspiration behind the visual. “I wrote the treatment as New York was shutting down to handle the coronavirus outbreak. For weeks, the city remained eerily quiet, except for the frequent sound of ambulances. An audio recording of that soundscape taken from my roof is what the video opens with. From the isolation of a smallish apartment, and my improvised studio now squeezed into a corner of the bedroom, the doomy future scenarios just kind of wrote themselves”

The much-anticipated upcoming LP serves as the follow up to 2010’s Black Light and first full-length release since their 2015 installment in Moda Black’s ‘Little Black Book’ series.

Photo Credit: Pamela Lin