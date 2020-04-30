Groove Armada Announces 2020 Release of First Album in 10 Years and Share Synth Heavy New Song “Get Out On The Dancefloor”

Home News Roy Lott April 30th, 2020 - 5:14 PM

Groove Armada has announced her first album in a decade is set to be released this year. As a teaser, the duo has released the first single from the record called “Get Out on the Dancefloor. The groovy synth-heavy track features Empire of the Sun and Pnau frontman Nick Littlemore and while making the record, one half of the band, Andy Canto recalled that he and Tom Findlay accumulated hundreds of extracts of Littlemore’s vocals and edited them together into something new and vibrant. Canto stated “As I went through the recordings of Nick, I realized there were lots of cool phrases and great deliveries we could use. It took a very long time to find the right order for them, but once we had that line ‘Get out on the dancefloor, it felt vibey. Slotting the music underneath was the easy bit!”.

The new track comes with its accompanying video also, featuring superfans from around the world dancing to the tune while in quarantine. It also includes actress Rose McGowan, Brit singer Sophie Ellis Bextor and UK drag star Davina De Campo, plus an army of TikTok’s biggest names. Check out the video below.

The much-anticipated LP will serve as the follow up to 2010’s Black Light.