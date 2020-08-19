Groove Armada Announces First New Album in 10 Years Edge of the Horizon for October 2020 Release

Home News Paige Willis August 19th, 2020 - 1:31 PM

Groove Armada

Groove Armada has announced that they will be releasing their first new album after 10 years since their last album release. Their new album is titled Edge of the Horizon and will be released October 2. The electronic duo’s last album Black Light was their last studio album, they did release another project titled White Light, but this project was mainly remixed songs from their Black Light album. Groove Armada released a separate project in 2015 titled Little Black Book that included 7 new songs but was mostly remixes.

Tom Findlay and Andy Cato that make up Groove Armada, will be including 11 tracks in their LP set to be released in October. According to the press release this album will be different from their last album stylistically comparing this LP to other artists saying, “…Uniting stylistic thread here lies somewhere between Hall & Oates, Prince and Roxy Music.”

Their single “Lover 4 Now” which is out today, that features UK Garage band artist Tom Edwards. The press release for the album includes that this song is mean to feel like a summer day and have the vibe of, “Ibiza. Poolside at Pikes, that time of the evening when day becomes night and anything seems possible.”

The duo live in different areas now, so when they did have to get into the studio and record the sessions were intense and very focused on finishing the work. This album was inspired by the years that the duo spent on the road performing live. Their songs are a blend of electronics with the elements of live music is the basis for the album.

Edge of the Horizon Track list:

1. Get Out On The Dancefloor (feat. Nick Littlemore)

2. Holding Strong

3. Tripwire (feat. Nick Littlemore)

4. Don’t Give Up

5. We’re Free

6. Edge Of The Horizon

7. Lover 4 Now (feat. Todd Edwards)

8. I Can Only Miss You

9. What Cha Gonna Do With Your Love

10. Talk Talk

11. Dance Our Hurt Away

Photo Credit: Pamela Lin