PVRIS Reveals Colorful New Track “Gimme a Minute”

Jesse Raymer April 24th, 2020 - 7:25 PM

Massachusetts-based rock band PVRIS is back with new music. Earlier this spring, PVRIS released the track “Dead Weight,” which will be featured on their forthcoming record Use Me. The band’s new track “Gimme a Minute,” is another preview of what is to come for PVRIS. The track was released as another teaser for Use Me and was accompanied by a music video.

“Gimme a Minute” opens with an electronic vibration that makes the track sound like it is underwater. This contrasts with lead singer Lynn Gunn’s soft, higher-register vocals. As the track continues to unfold, there is glitchy instrumentation and reverb that colors the melody. The production adds a lot of energy to the track and hits a peak in the latter half, where there is a dance break of rattling high hats and an electric guitar solo. Gunn’s vocals proclaiming, “Gimme a minute!”



The video matches the colorful tone of the track. The video’s visuals are extraordinarily psychedelic and mimic the looks of a fantastical robot disco. Bright neon colors and shapes adorn the video and compliment the electronic tone of the music. “Gimme a Minute” illustrates Gunn as the frontwoman of PVRIS, and uses her weight as a multi-instrumentalist, singer and songwriter.

Regarding Use Me Gunn explained that: “The last two years have been a LOT to process – I was navigating health issues while trying to make this album in a timely manner. The pacing and dynamic of the song feels similar to when your mind starts to spiral on something, the quiet start slowly stirring and building eventually landing into chaos.”

You can preorder Use Me here.

Photo credit: Mehreen Rizvi