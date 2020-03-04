PVRIS Announces New Album Use Me for May 2020 Release and Shares New Video for “Dead Weight”

Home News Aaron Grech March 4th, 2020 - 10:46 PM

Indie rock band PVRIS has announced a new studio album titled Use Me, which is set to be released on May 1st via Reprise/Warner Records. The band have also released a new track and music video directed by Lorenzo Diego Carrera titled “Dead Weight.” This album is the first project with Lynn Gunn serving as the sole member of the group.

“Dead Weight” is a catchy electronic rock song with synths forming the song’s main melody, complemented by Gunn’s infectious chorus and a dance floor ready beat during the chorus. The video opens with Gunn and two companions driving around in a hearse, before they go in to the back seat, which turns into disco party filled with horror-themed costumed guests.

“‘Dead Weight’ is about being a people pleaser, holding others up and never asking for anything back,” Gunn explained in a press release. “Quite often that can being taken advantage of and can be hard to say “no”/set boundaries, this feels amplified especially as a woman. This song is about stepping into my power as a woman, shedding old skin and taking nurturing/caretaker feminine nature and turning it into a super power.”

The band recently released music videos for “Old Wounds” and “Death of Me” which originally appeared ahead of their 2019 fall tour. Their most recent studio album All We Know Of Heaven, All We Need Of Hell was released back in 2017.

PVRIS will be touring North America from May to June, kicking off in Columbus, Ohio at Newport on May 8th and will continue until June 10th in Seattle, Washington. They will also be touring with Halsey this summer.

Use Me

1. Gimme A Minute

2. Dead Weight

3. Stay Gold

4. Good To Be Alive

5. Death of Me

6. Hallucinations

7. Old Wounds

8. Loveless

9. January Rain

10. Use Me

11. Wish You Well

Tour Dates

5/8 Columbus, OH Newport

5/9 Chicago, IL House of Blues

5/12 Detroit, MI The Majestic

5/14 Harrisburg, PA Harrisburg University

5/15 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer

5/19 Norfolk, VA The NorVa

5/20 Baltimore, MD Ram’s Head

5/21 Pittsburgh, PA Mr. Smalls Theatre

5/22 Buffalo, NY Town Ballroom

5/24 Boston, MA Boston Calling (FESTIVAL)

5/26 Charlotte, NC The Fillmore

5/27 Atlanta, GA Masquerade

5/28 New Orleans, LA Republic

5/30 Austin, TX Emo’s

5/31 Dallas, TX Canton

6/2 Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren

6/4 Los Angeles, CA The Fonda

6/5 Sacramento, CA Ace of Spades

6/7 San Francisco, CA Regency

6/9 Portland, OR Wonder Ballroom

6/10 Seattle, WA Neptune

7/12 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

7/15 Forest Hills, NY Forest Hills Stadium

7/18 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

7/19 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion

7/22 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

7/24 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

7/25 Saint Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

7/27 Denver, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre

7/30 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre

8/1Irvine, CA Five Point Amphitheatre

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi