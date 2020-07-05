Disclosure Releases New Summer Banger “My High” Featuring Aminé and Slowthai Alongside Music Video

Home News Bryan Boggiano July 5th, 2020 - 7:25 AM

Disclosure teamed up with Aminé and slowthai for “My High,” the latest single from the electronic duo’s upcoming third album, ENERGY. The album will be released Aug. 27 through Island Records and is the follow-up to their 2015 release, Caracal.

“My High” is a high-energy, electrohop single with frantic production and a club-ready sound. The music video matches the high energy of the song. Both rappers are depicted alongside a patient on a journey around town in a stretcher. The video rapidly alternates between various bizarre scenes and settings, complimenting the frantic and fast-paced nature of the song.

Simon Cahn directed the video. Marco Escobar stars as the man on the gurney. Produced by Division, the video takes place in pre-quarantine Mexico City and Los Angeles.

“We always wanted to work with rappers, we just didn’t know any and we had no means of contacting them… there aren’t a lot of rappers in Reigate,” Disclosure said in a statement. ““Writing ‘My High’ with Aminé was a lot a fun, he’s hilarious and may as well be a comedian. He writes so quickly and it’s amazing to watch. He brought so much energy to this already very energetic tune that when we got home to London in January, there was only one guy capable of matching it… slowthai.”

Aminé and slowthai are not the only rappers on ENERGY. The album features Mick Jenkins, Channel Tres and Common. Singer Kelis, Fatoumata Diawara, Blick Bassy, Kehlani, Syd and Eric Thomas also appear. Khalid appears on the deluxe version.

In June, slowthai was announced as a performer for Primavera Sound 2021 in Barcelona. He rose to fame in 2019 with the release of Nothing Great About Britain. Aminé released two songs and videos in 2020 so far, “Shimmy” and “Riri.” He has yet to make an official album announcement.

ENERGY marks Disclosure’s second project of 2020. They released an EP, Ecstacy, in February.