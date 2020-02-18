Tricky Announces New EP 20,20 for March 2020 Release and Shares New Song “Lonely Dancer”

Home News Drew Feinerman February 18th, 2020 - 2:29 PM

British rapper and producer Tricky has announced his new EP, 20,20, which will drop on March 6th, and has released the EP’s first single, “Lonely Dancer”. The track, which features Berlin-based musician Anika, is slow and somber, and very reflective of how solitude can alter the mood and behavior of anyone, regardless of wealth or position.

20,20 will be Tricky’s most recent work since the release of his last studio album, Ununiform, which dropped in November of 2017. Tricky has released 13 albums since 1995, and his career helped pioneer the grime scene that is currently dominating rap in the UK.

In 2019, Tricky released his highly received autobiography, Hell Is Round The Corner. The book captured Tricky’s “indomitable spirit”, as the book recounted the singer’s career from his turbulent early family life to the spotlight of late 90’s music industry excess. Tricky also played select shows in 2019, including the South Bank’s Queen Elizabeth Hall, and released “Make Me Wonder“.

Check out Tricky’s “Lonely Dancer” below, as well as the 20,20 EP cover art, track list, and Tricky tour dates:

20, 20 EP Tracklist:

1.Hate This Pain (feat. Marta)

2. Lonely Dancer (feat. Anika)

3. M

Tricky Tour Dates:

April 22 – Warsaw, PL – Niebo

April 23 – Krakow, PL – Kwadrat Klub Studencki

April 24 – Wroclaw, PL – Zaklete Rewiry

April 26 – Budapest, HU – A38 Ship

April 27 – Zagreb, HR – Mochvara

April 28 – Rijeka, HR – Pogon Koolture

April 29 – Belgrade, SRB – Dom Omladine

May 1 – Cluj-Napoca – RO – /FORM

May 2 – Bucharest, RO – Quantic Club

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz