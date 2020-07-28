Tricky Releases Funky and Sinister New Song “Thinking Of” Featuring Marta

Home News Matt Matasci July 28th, 2020 - 6:00 AM

Tricky is back with a new song “Thinking Of,” a song defined by Marta Złakowska’s soothing vocals and Tricky’s complicated yet danceable beats. It’s the latest song from his upcoming album Fall To Pieces. It’s just the latest track to feature Marta’s vocals, as she also appears on the electronic producer’s singles “Fall Please” and “Make Me Wonder.” Fall To Pieces is out on September 4, 2020 through False Idols. It follows his previous 2020 release, the EP called 20,20 that came out in March.

Tricky has also announced some tour dates in the winter of 2021, playing in Norway, Germany, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Croatia, France, The Netherlands and other European countries. He’ll also play in the United Kingdom with shows in London and Manchester.

Fall To Pieces track list

1. “Thinking Of”

2. “Close Now”

3. “Running Off”

4. “I’m In The Doorway”

5. “Hate This Pain”

6. “Chills Me To The Bone”

7. “Fall Please”

8. “Take Me Shopping”

9. “Like A Stone”

10. “Throws Me Around”

11. “Vietnam”