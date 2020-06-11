Tricky Announces New Album Fall To Pieces for September 2020 Release and Shares New Song “Fall Please”

English rapper and producer Tricky has officially announced the release of his new album, Fall To Pieces, which will be available September 4. The rapper also shared the album’s lead single, “Fall Please.”
The song has a very funky and bouncy vibe to it, as the accompanying vocals of Marta give the song an extremely house-y feel to it. The production is unique and ambient, as the pulse of the bass and snare drums keep the funky groove of the song continually driving. The visual accompaniment is minimalist and basic, allowing the viewer to really focus on the nuances that are present in the production. “Fall Please” is an interesting introduction to the album, as it shows Tricky’s continued ability to expand his production style across different sounds and approaches.
“With most of my stuff, there’s nothing else like it around, but with ‘Fall Please’ I’ve managed to do something I’ve never been able to before, which is that everyone can feel it – even people who don’t know my music,” states Tricky about the song. “It’s my version of pop music, the closest I’ve got to making pop.”
In addition to Fall To Pieces, Tricky has also previously released an EP titled 20, 20 back in March of this year. The album was Tricky’s most recent work since the release of his last studio album, Ununiform, which dropped in November of 2017. Tricky has released thirteen albums since 1995, and his career helped pioneer the grime scene that is currently dominating rap in the UK.
Check out the cover art and track list for Fall To Pieces below:
Close Now
Running Off
I’m In The Doorway
Hate This Pain
Chills Me To The Bone
Fall Please
Take Me Shopping
Like A Stone
Throws Me Around
Vietnam
Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Shulz