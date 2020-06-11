Tricky Announces New Album Fall To Pieces for September 2020 Release and Shares New Song “Fall Please”

Home News Drew Feinerman June 11th, 2020 - 1:59 PM

English rapper and producer Tricky has officially announced the release of his new album, Fall To Pieces, which will be available September 4. The rapper also shared the album’s lead single, “Fall Please.”

The song has a very funky and bouncy vibe to it, as the accompanying vocals of Marta give the song an extremely house-y feel to it. The production is unique and ambient, as the pulse of the bass and snare drums keep the funky groove of the song continually driving. The visual accompaniment is minimalist and basic, allowing the viewer to really focus on the nuances that are present in the production. “Fall Please” is an interesting introduction to the album, as it shows Tricky’s continued ability to expand his production style across different sounds and approaches.