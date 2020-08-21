CHAI and Hinds Join Forces on New Anthem “UNITED GIRLS ROCK’N’ROLL CLUB”

Home News Bryan Boggiano August 21st, 2020 - 3:07 PM

Japanese girl-group CHAI and Spanish indie-rock band Hinds are out with a new trilingual collaboration. “UNITED GIRLS ROCK’N’ROLL CLUB” was released Friday through Heavenly Recordings and has lyrics in English, Spanish and Japanese.

The soft-rock track contains a light percussion with a more pronounced guitar presence. The first verse is in English and Japanese, while the second is in Spanish and English. The hook is in English and Japanese. Mariano Schoendorff directed the music video, which features the women performing and hanging out at various locations in Madrid. The video was shot on Nov. 5 and 6. Ines Coca produced it and Regina Coca served as art director and graphic designer.

In a joint statement in a press release, the groups said, “UNITED GIRLS ROCK’N’ROLL CLUB is a song that screams GIRL POWER! You might be from different countries, different languages, but at the end of the day, the music speaks for itself. You can hear it, you can feel it! It’s that type of song! Take a listen!”

CHAI formed in Nagoya, Japan, and have since released two studio albums. Their most recent effort is 2019’s Punk. The members include Mana, Kana, Yuuki and Yuna. The group have released three singles so far in 2020, including “Ready Cheeky Pretty,” “Keep On Rocking” and “No More Cake.” CHAI opened up day two of 2019’s Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago.

Madrid-based Hinds formed in 2011 and have since released three studio albums. Their most recent release, The Prettiest Curse, came out June 5. So far this year, the group have released multiple singles and videos, including “Just Like Kids (Miau),” “Burn,” “Good Bad Times” and “Spanish Bombs.” The group is composed of Carlotta Cosials, Ana Garcia Perrote, Ade Martin and Amber Grimbergen.

A seven-inch vinyl will be released in the United Kingdom and the European Union on Sept. 18. It will be available in the United States Oct. 2.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat