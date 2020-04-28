Hinds Get Isolated in New Video for “Just Like Kids (Miau)”

Home News Aaron Grech April 28th, 2020 - 1:27 PM

The Madrid based indie rock outfit Hinds have released a new single titled “Just like Kids (Miau),” which will be featured on their upcoming album The Prettiest Curse, which will be released on June 5th via Mom + Pop. The band have also released a music video for the track, which is directed by Keane Shaw

“Jut Like Kids (Miau)” is a tongue- in-cheek indie rock song, which discusses some of the sexist and prejudiced remarks the group faces from being of Spanish origins and women. The lyrics discuss how people approach them asking if they roll their R’s and their native accents, while also stating “you’re too pink to be admired

and too punk to be desired” in regards to their roles in the band. The music video is shot in a single room that is constantly redecorated with various colors.

“‘Miau’ is a cocktail of all the comments and ‘advice’ we’ve had to listen to during all this years in the band. From random strangers, ‘friends,’ and industry,” Hinds said in a press statement. “Oh wait…the guy sitting next to you in the bus probably has an opinion too! if you wondered how does it feel to be a girl in a band, here you go.”

The band released a music video last September for “Riding Solo,” which took inspiration from tropical pop music. This video was also directed by Shaw and took a more western style approach with its vintage aesthetics and setting in the desert.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat