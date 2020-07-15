Hinds are Isolated Together in New Video for “Burn”

Home News Aaron Grech July 15th, 2020 - 11:51 AM

The Madrid-based indie rock outfit hinds are fresh off the release of their latest studio album The Prettiest Curse, which was released via Mom + Pop last month. Hinds are now back with a new music video for “Burn” from the album, which was directed by Mariano Schoendorff.

“Burn” was recorded while in isolation due to the COVID-19 shutdown, and focuses on the three daily lives of the band members as they go upon their daily routine in an apartment. The video is show in a vintage style, with grainy footage and some scenes shot in black and white which complement the song’s garage rock inspired sound.

“‘Burn’ is about inner strength, overcoming what’s ugly, making it yours and owning it. this song is the rage you feel after you fall or when you fight against something that feels out of your hands,” the band stated in a press release. “This song is about cleaning yourself of old habits, of vice and trauma before you stand up and keep fighting again.”

Back in April the band released another music video for “Just like Kids (Miau),” which was directed by Keane Shaw who shot the visual in a single room. This track discussed many Spanish stereotypes that affect women in a negative manner, however, it is handled in a toungue-in-cheek style that stay’s true to the band’s ethos.

The group’s previous single “Riding Solo” blended some tropical elements into their garage rock oriented sound. Their previous album “I Don’t Run” came out in 2018.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat