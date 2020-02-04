Hinds Announces New Album The Prettiest Curse for April 2020 Release and Shares New Video for “Good Bad Times”

Home News Matt Matasci February 4th, 2020 - 7:00 AM

A couple months after releasing a new song “Riding Solo,” Spanish rockers Hinds have announced their third album The Prettiest Curse. It’s out on April 3 via Mom + Pop and along with the album announcement, the ladies have also shared another new song, the album’s lead-off song “Good Bad Times.”

Like “Riding Solo,” the new song finds Hinds trading in their crunchy guitars and lo-fi approach for more textured instrumentation and cleaner, more pop-oriented production. “If baby Hinds could hear this record, they wouldn’t believe it—it’s so far from where we started,” said Ana Perrote. “It’s the first time we truly enjoyed the process and didn’t ever feel we had something to prove. I’m so proud that we just let ourselves have fun, and never held back from doing what we wanted.”

The song is about the struggle of communication in a relationship, as the band puts it, “That part in the movies when two people in a relationship are living complete opposite realities? when one thinks everything is great and the other one is about to drown?”

The Prettiest Curse track list

1. “Good Bad Times”

2. “Just Like Kids (Miau)”

3. “Riding Solo”

4. “Boy”

5. “Come Back And Love Me”

6. “Burn”

7. “Take Me Back”

8. “The Play”

9. “Waiting For You”

10. “This Moment Forever”

In addition to the new album and song, Hinds are also going on tour in 2020. They start out on the East Coast before swinging through the Midwest en route to the West Coast before heading back for some shows in Washington DC and New York City. Check out the dates below.

Hinds Summer 2020 Tour Dates:

05/14 – Philadelphia, PA – First Unitarian Church

05/15 – Somerville, MA – ONCE Ballroom

05/19 – Toronto, ON – Velvet Underground

05/20 – Detroit, MI – The Shelter

05/22 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater

05/23 – Des Moines, IA – Vaudeville Mews

05/24 – Kansas City, MO – recordBar

05/26 – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater

05/29 – Portland, OR – Star Theater

05/30 – Vancouver, BC – Fox Cabaret

05/31 – Seattle, WA – Neumos

06/02 – Santa Cruz, CA – The Catalyst Atrium

06/05 – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre

06/06 – Phoenix, AZ – Valley Bar

06/09 – Austin, TX – Antone’s Nightclub

06/10 – Dallas, TX – The Cambridge Room at House of Blues

06/11 – Houston, TX – The Bronze Peacock at House of Blues Houston

06/13 – New Orleans, LA – Parish at House of Blues

06/14 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade – Hell

06/16 – Washington, DC – U Street Music Hall

06/17 – New York, NY – Webster Hall

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat