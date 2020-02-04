Hinds Announces New Album The Prettiest Curse for April 2020 Release and Shares New Video for “Good Bad Times”

A couple months after releasing a new song “Riding Solo,” Spanish rockers Hinds have announced their third album The Prettiest Curse. It’s out on April 3 via Mom + Pop and along with the album announcement, the ladies have also shared another new song, the album’s lead-off song “Good Bad Times.”
Like “Riding Solo,” the new song finds Hinds trading in their crunchy guitars and lo-fi approach for more textured instrumentation and cleaner, more pop-oriented production. “If baby Hinds could hear this record, they wouldn’t believe it—it’s so far from where we started,” said Ana Perrote. “It’s the first time we truly enjoyed the process and didn’t ever feel we had something to prove. I’m so proud that we just let ourselves have fun, and never held back from doing what we wanted.”
The song is about the struggle of communication in a relationship, as the band puts it, “That part in the movies when two people in a relationship are living complete opposite realities? when one thinks everything is great and the other one is about to drown?”
The Prettiest Curse track list
1. “Good Bad Times”
2. “Just Like Kids (Miau)”
3. “Riding Solo”
4. “Boy”
5. “Come Back And Love Me”
6. “Burn”
7. “Take Me Back”
8. “The Play”
9. “Waiting For You”
10. “This Moment Forever”
In addition to the new album and song, Hinds are also going on tour in 2020. They start out on the East Coast before swinging through the Midwest en route to the West Coast before heading back for some shows in Washington DC and New York City. Check out the dates below.
Hinds Summer 2020 Tour Dates:
05/14 – Philadelphia, PA – First Unitarian Church
05/15 – Somerville, MA – ONCE Ballroom
05/19 – Toronto, ON – Velvet Underground
05/20 – Detroit, MI – The Shelter
05/22 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater
05/23 – Des Moines, IA – Vaudeville Mews
05/24 – Kansas City, MO – recordBar
05/26 – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater
05/29 – Portland, OR – Star Theater
05/30 – Vancouver, BC – Fox Cabaret
05/31 – Seattle, WA – Neumos
06/02 – Santa Cruz, CA – The Catalyst Atrium
06/05 – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre
06/06 – Phoenix, AZ – Valley Bar
06/09 – Austin, TX – Antone’s Nightclub
06/10 – Dallas, TX – The Cambridge Room at House of Blues
06/11 – Houston, TX – The Bronze Peacock at House of Blues Houston
06/13 – New Orleans, LA – Parish at House of Blues
06/14 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade – Hell
06/16 – Washington, DC – U Street Music Hall
06/17 – New York, NY – Webster Hall
Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat