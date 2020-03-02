Rex Brown Expresses Willingness to Participate in Live Pantera Reunion with Former Bandmate Phil Anselmo with Zakk Wylde

Home News Ashwin Chary March 2nd, 2020 - 9:48 PM

Rex Brown, longtime bassist for the legendary American heavy metal band, Pantera, said he is willing to participate in a live Pantera reunion, with his former bandmate Phil Anselmo and joined on stage by the legendary lead guitarist of Ozzy Osbourne, Zakk Wylde. The idea has been pitched multiple times in the past decade, but has faced difficulties since the passing of the band’s late guitarist, “Dimebag” Darrell.

The band also had trouble putting a live reunion together, due to the rocky relationship between frontman Philip Anselmo, and the band’s late drummer Vinnie Paul Abbott, who passed away in June of 2018. The rocky relation kept the two from reuniting and finding common ground during Abbott’s lifetime.

Longtime girlfriend of the late Dimebag Darrell, Rita Haney, mentioned in a statement how a tribute reunion would be great, considering how fans have not been able to see the band play those songs. She mentions how it would be distasteful if they were to put Pantera back together as an actual band.

In a statement responding to Haney’s comments, Brown mentioned how it is not up to Haney what will happen with the band. He further mentions how it is up to him and Anselmo to dictate the future of the band, and how Brown is all for it.