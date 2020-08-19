Watch John Legend Perform at the Virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention

Home News Aaron Grech August 19th, 2020 - 12:24 AM

R&B artist John Legend recently held a virtual performance held at the Democratic National Convention earlier today, where he performed “Never Break” the final song featured on his latest studio album release Bigger Love, which was released in June. Maggie Roggers and Leon Bridges both performed at the event yesterday, while others are set to perform tomorrow and at the closing event on August 20.

Legend is a friend of Harris and expressed his support for the politician after she was confirmed as Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden’s running-mate. Legend supports progressive causes and has been a target and critic of Republican President Donald Trump.

Legend was donned in a white suit during his performance, as he plays piano gently, letting his tender voice become the focal point of the track. During the song Legend is gradually joined by a choir that gives the songs’ chorus a triumphant feel, with a bit of an anthemic quality.

The performer recently held a Verzuz battle against fellow soul singer Alicia Keys, where they both performed hits from across their careers such as “Heaven,” “All Of Me” and “No One.”

“While there are a few mellow, borderline boring signature John Legend slow songs, Bigger Love also shows people a new, experimental side of Legend’s music,” mxdwn reviewer Marianna Salcedo explained. “Listeners get tastes of multiple genres and styles, as well as some fun features. It’s refreshing to hear his swoon-worthy voice and lyrical talent reach new heights. Definitely worth a listen if people have the chance.”